Amazing prizes on offer in Kilkenny as Down Syndrome Ireland to hold second annual national raffle

Due to its huge success last year, Down Syndrome Ireland are holding their second annual national raffle in November.

Tickets will be sold throughout their 25 local branches within Ireland, including Kilkenny. There are some amazing prizes up for grabs, including a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Representatives of the branch will be selling tickets in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre on Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6 between 11am and 5 pm. Please pop in to support this worthy charity and be in with a chance to win a fantastic holiday to Disneyland Paris.

The Kilkenny branch provides a range of supports/therapies, and activities for children and adults with Down Syndrome and their families.

The added benefit of this event is that seventy percent of the proceedings will remain within the Kilkenny branch ensuring that the provision of these services can continue for its members and families.

“By buying a ticket this year you are not only entering into a draw for some amazing prizes but you are contributing to some much needed funding for our branch. We run numerous activities throughout the year, and rely solely on fundraising and donations to provide extra therapies to help our children reach their potential.”- Fiona Heffernan Chairperson Down Syndrome Kilkenny.”

Your support will make a real difference to the lives of children and adults with Down syndrome in Kilkenny.