Search

07 Nov 2022

Busy Remembrance Sunday for Kilkenny Great War Memorial group with two events planned

Worl War 1 Memorial at Kilkenny Train Station

A memorial to all from Kilkenny who served in World War 1

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

07 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny’s Great War Memorial Committee will hold two events at the weekend as part of Remembrance Sunday.

At 12.30pm at the memorial in the Peace Park a short ceremony will take place to remember those who died from Kilkenny in the Great War.

The ceremony will begin by the blowing of a whistle from the War, followed by hymns, poetry, calling the names of those who died in November and an individual story, wreath laying, pipers Lament last Post and Reveille and the national anthem concludes the ceremony.

Later on in the evening at 7pm in the Home Rule Club a fundraising lecture with take place by Larry Scallan on the inscriptions of the Kilkenny headstones their wording symbolism and stories. The admission is €5 and it is to raise funds to engrave some new names of Kilkenny men and women who served in both world wars on the memorials in Kilkenny.

If you are unable to attend you can still donate to the fund by direct debit to the memorial account using the IBAN IE29BOF190606422546979 and BIC BOFIIE2D to help raise the full amount.

Around this time 100 years ago families all over Ireland received Final Verification Forms from the Imperial War Graves Commission, requesting that information relating to the headstone of their loved one.

These headstones were being engraved and there was now an opportunity to add a personal inscription to the base of the headstone. The lecture will analyse the over 130 personal inscriptions returned by families who have loved ones remembered on the Kilkenny Great War Memorial.

It has to be considered that there were rules governing the personal inscription. There could be no more than 66 characters and each space between words counted as a character.
Also, there was a cost of 3 1/2d per character to be paid. This cost probably prevented some relatives from submitting a personal inscription or reduced their capability to inscribe a headstone where they were probably going to see in person.

There are currently 827 names recorded on the Kilkenny Great War memorial, and approximately 50% of them have no known grave and are recorded on memorials like the Menin Gate. The remaining 50% have headstones and were buried in Imperial War Grave Commission Cemeteries. Of this 400 or more approximately 250 families returned final verification forms throughout the 1920s and within this number 130 families returned personal Inscriptions to be included on the base of the headstone.

The following are examples of Kilkenny soldiers and Nurses inscriptions,

7800 Private John Carolan Royal Irish Regiment, Died 02/08/1917, Buried in Aeroplane Cemetary Belgium. Personal inscription reads: HERE LIES A BRAVE IRISH SOLDIER MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.

5768 Private Henry Colclough Irish Guards died 14/09/1917 from Freshford Buried inBleuet Farm Cemetery Belgium . Personal Inscription reads. WE ARE MORE THAN CONQUERORS THROUGH HIM THAT LOVED US.
Commandant (retired) Larry Scallan has spent 33 years in the Defence Forces being stationed in James Stephens Barracks for most of that time.

Larry has been bringing groups of people to France and Flanders since 2011 and he has a keen interest in our local military history and heritage. He has been involved giving walking tours in kilkenny city during heritage week as well as contributing to decade of centenaries projects.

The public are invited to come along for one or both events.

Any families of those men and women from Kilkenny will find both events poignant and respectful of the sacrifice and service of their loved ones.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media