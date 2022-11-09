Christmas Tree Festival at St Canice’s Cathedral and Round Tower in Kilkenny

There is still time for you to enter a tree in the wonderful Christmas Tree Festival in St Canice’s Cathedral which will be held over the weekend of the December 1 - 6.

The festival which is run by Kilkenny union of Parishes has grown from strength to strength but this year we want to make it bigger and better. Entry forms to be returned by 25th November for trees to be set up on Tuesday 29th November.

Dean of St Canice’s, Stephen Farrell is “hugely excited to see the cathedral transformed with hundreds of Christmas trees. The Christmas Tree Festival brings together the entire city and reminds us that the cathedral belongs to all the people of Kilkenny”. He added that “this year the Festival will support essential maintenance to the cathedral and also a local charity, Teac Tom, which offers services to those affected by suicide”.

The trees can be entered from businesses, individuals, schools, sports clubs, musical groups etc. The trees will vary from tall and inspiring to small and delicate but made of all sorts of products associated with the entrant. Some edibles, some whacky, some arty, all with their own take on this special tree that adorns ours homes each year.

All details available on Cathedral Website but you also can ring or drop in to find out all details of how to enter or what’s on to plan your visit as part of Yulefest.

There will also be themed talks, children’s activities with some festive cheer throughout each day. Tasty treats, teas, and a seasonal stall, raffle are all part of the festival. The popular 'Giving Tree' will be there, where donations that will be passed on to local charities can be left. This year the festival is introducing a Quiet Hour on the Friday 2nd December between 2 and 3 pm to create a more welcoming environment for children with autism. All information is on St Canice’s Cathedral website and social media pages.

For further information, visit www.stcanicescathedral.com