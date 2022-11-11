Search

11 Nov 2022

Kilkenny rugby player primed for international debut

Kilkenny rugby player to make international debut tomorrow

Peter Lydon in his Kilkenny College days back in 2011 Picture credit: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

11 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny rugby player Peter Lydon is ready and waiting to make his international debut for The Netherlands against Canada tomorrow.

Lydon was born in Den Hague and spent the first four years of his childhood there before returning to Kilkenny.

The 30-year-old was on the Kilkenny College rugby team (Class of 2011) and is currently playing for Rouen in the French ProD2.

He predominantly plays at full-back at present but has often been drafted into fly-half.

A fantastic goal-kicker, he has amassed over 1,300 points as a professional.

Lydon is one of seven debutants named in the Netherlands squad by head coach Lyn Jones.

The Netherlands are currently ranked 28th in the world, six spots below Canada.

This will be the first test encounter between the two sides.

The match is due to kick-off at 1.20pm Irish time tomorrow and will be available to watch HERE

