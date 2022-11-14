Housing Minister in Kilkenny

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien
The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, will visit Kilkenny today for a series of engagements.
He will begin his visit this morning by officially opening new homes at Station Avenue in Ballyragget.
He will then visit Kilkenny city for the official opening of the Pennefeather Green housing development on the Hebron Road before paying a site visit to an age friendly housing development on the Golf Links Road.
The official opening of Orchard Close Estate will follow the site visit.
The Minister will end his local visit by attending a sod turning event at Crokers Hill in Kilkenny City and paying a visit to Kilkenny Fire Station where the key to a new fire engine will be handed over.
