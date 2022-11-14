Search

14 Nov 2022

Kilkenny retailer honoured at Retail Excellence Ireland Awards

Kilkenny retailer honoured at Retail Excellence Ireland Awards

Brian Amond of Specsavers in Kilkenny wins Manager of the Year

Reporter:

Mary Cody

14 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

A Kilkenny retailer has won an award at the AIBMS Retail Excellence Ireland Awards 2022.

 Brian Amond of Specsavers in Kilkenny was named Manager of the Year at the prestigious event which was hosted in the Galmont Hotel in Galway last Saturday night and were attended by 500 retail industry executives.

Speaking following the announcement, Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence Ireland, said: “I am delighted to announce the winners of the AIBMS Retail Excellence Ireland Awards 2022. The judging panel has been so impressed by the high standard of retailers across the country and it was extraordinarily difficult to whittle our shortlists down to just ten winners.

“Our awards night is a marquee event in the Irish retail calendar, and we are proud to honour the best and brightest in the industry once again this year. Of course, we are experiencing a tough trading environment at present, but the drive and ambition of retailers across Ireland ensure we can look forward to 2023 with renewed optimism.”

Hubert O’Donoghue, General Manager, AIB Merchant Services, said: “These awards are a clear testament to just how vibrant the Irish retail sector is.  It is humbling and exciting to see the enthusiasm, dedication and commitment of retailers up and down the country and it gives us great confidence that the sector has the skills and determination to overcome current challenges and thrive into the future.”    

Established by Retail Excellence in 1997, the Awards is the biggest event in the Irish retail industry calendar and aims to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry.

