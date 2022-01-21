Revenue seize drugs destined for counties in the South-East

Picture: Revenue
Revenue officers examining parcels at two Dublin premises today detected and seized a large quantity of drugs destined for addresses in a wide range of counties, including two in the South-East region.
The drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey, concealed in parcels labelled as ‘ornaments’, ‘dolls’, ‘Christmas gifts’, ‘candles’, ‘lego’, ‘tea’ and ‘clothes’.
The drugs seized included 17.8kgs of herbal cannabis, 2 litres of synthetic cannabinoids, 5,130 Diazepam tablets and 40 Benzodiazepine tablets, with an estimated value of approximately €366,000.
These parcels originated from the United States, Spain, Thailand, Lithuania, France, Canada and the United Kingdom and were destined for addresses in Carlow, Wexford, Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Limerick, Kerry, Sligo, Kildare, Cork and Meath.
Investigations are ongoing.
The seizures were made as part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
