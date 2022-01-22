IFA dairy calf webinar marks the start of the calving season

As the calving season gets underway, IFA will host a Dairy Calf webinar next Monday, January 24th at 8pm.

IFA Dairy Chairman Stephen Arthur said top-quality management of calves, particularly in their first four to six weeks, is essential to support a dairy sector that is both profitable and sustainable.

“The webinar will inform farmers on how to use the latest technologies to improve the quality and value of calves born from the dairy herd and will also examine the viability of dairy calf to beef systems,” he said.

The speakers will include Rob Doyle from the Dept of Agriculture; Stephen Butler from Teagasc; Sean Coughlan from ICBF and Nicky Byrne from Teagasc.

Attendees will be updated on the latest developments arising from the EU Committee of Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport (ANIT Committee) which, if implemented, would severely impact our calf export trade.

For those interested in joining the webinar register at https://www.ifa.ie/ifa-dairy-calf-webinar/