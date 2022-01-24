Search

24 Jan 2022

Shirley Valentine comes to Kilkenny for one night only

Reporter:

Mary Cody

24 Jan 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The legendary Shirley Valentine is coming to the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny for one night only.

After a sellout run in the Gaiety in 2021,  Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading dramatic  actors, breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character Shirley Valentine.

Trapped in a dreary marriage and humdrum life, Shirley wonders when she lost her hopeful, youthful self. With no support from her demanding husband, snooty neighbour, or self-absorbed teens, Shirley resorts to full-blown (although somewhat one-sided) conversations with her kitchen wall.
So, when a divorced friend asks Shirley to go on a vacation to Greece, she bravely gathers 
what remains of her dignity and begins a humorous and uplifting voyage of rediscovery.
Shirley with ever-opening eyes, begins to see the world – and herself – in a different light… but will she ever go back to being “St Joan of the fitted units”?

Legend Willy Russell, the writer, helped to create this Irish Shirley version and he’s hoping to get to Ireland to see it this year.

Tickets are on sale from €22 and can be booked online at www.watertheatre.com or through the box office on (056) 7761674 (the box office is open from 3 to 6pm Thursday to Sunday).

News

