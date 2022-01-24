Covid-19 patient numbers in ICU continue to fall along with welcome hospital figures

While there was a slight increase in Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment this morning, the numbers both in hospital and ICU continue their overall downward trend.
There were 885 Covid-19 patients in hospital this morning, the latest figures show. The number is up from yesterday's total of 845.
However, figures on Monday tend to be higher after the weekend, recent trends have shown.
Today's figure is still one of the lowest recorded since January 4.
ICU figures continued to drop with 76 patients requiring intensive care treatment.
That figure is the lowest since the early days of last October.
The number of patients requiring treatment in ICU has remained constant during the Omicron wave variant, it peaked on November 25 at 132, but has been below the 100 mark since late December.
