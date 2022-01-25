Search

25 Jan 2022

IFA Calf webinar moved to Wednesday

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

File pic

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

25 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

IFA’s Dairy Calf webinar has been moved to Wednesday, January 26th at 8pm.

Anybody who had registered for last Monday will receive an updated link on the day to join the event.

IFA Dairy Chairman Stephen Arthur said top-quality management of calves, particularly in their first four to six weeks, is essential to support a dairy sector that is both profitable and sustainable.

“The webinar will update farmers on the latest technologies to improve the quality and value of calves born from the dairy herd and will also examine the viability of dairy calf to beef systems,” he said.

The speakers will include Rob Doyle from the Dept of Agriculture; Stephen Butler from Teagasc; Sean Coughlan from ICBF and Nicky Byrne from Teagasc.

Attendees will be updated on the latest developments arising from the EU Committee of Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport (ANIT Committee) which, was voted on by the EU Parliament in Strasbourg last week. 

For those interested in joining the webinar, please click here to register.

HSE Community Healthcare thank people of Kilkenny

Active Travel funding will help Kilkenny reach carbon neutral target - Minister Noonan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media