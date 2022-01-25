IFA Calf webinar moved to Wednesday

IFA’s Dairy Calf webinar has been moved to Wednesday, January 26th at 8pm.

Anybody who had registered for last Monday will receive an updated link on the day to join the event.

IFA Dairy Chairman Stephen Arthur said top-quality management of calves, particularly in their first four to six weeks, is essential to support a dairy sector that is both profitable and sustainable.

“The webinar will update farmers on the latest technologies to improve the quality and value of calves born from the dairy herd and will also examine the viability of dairy calf to beef systems,” he said.

The speakers will include Rob Doyle from the Dept of Agriculture; Stephen Butler from Teagasc; Sean Coughlan from ICBF and Nicky Byrne from Teagasc.

Attendees will be updated on the latest developments arising from the EU Committee of Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport (ANIT Committee) which, was voted on by the EU Parliament in Strasbourg last week.

For those interested in joining the webinar, please click here to register.