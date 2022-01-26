Council chair calls on Kilkenny Oireachtas members to fight for N25 Waterford to Glenmore scheme funding

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council is urging Oireachtas members in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency to seek to secure the necessary funds for the N25 road upgrade scheme, which has been dealt a major setback.

Uncertainty prevails over the future of the Waterford to Glenmore scheme following the announcement by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that there is no allocation granted for 2022 for both this scheme and the N24 Waterford to Cahir Scheme. The Waterford to Glenmore scheme currently has the preferred route option of the navy-coloured corridor following the selection process.

However, Cllr Fidelis Doherty says that with no allocation, the process to construct the 9km-long stretch of road that linking the New Ross Bypass in Glenmore to the Waterford Bypass at the Luffany roundabout in Slieverue will not happen for the foreseeable future.

"This is the second time that the process has now gone ‘on ice’ and it doesn’t look anyway positive and leading to a lot of uncertainity for landowners, the farming community and road safety continues to be a major concern," she says.

"This given road has 13 turnoffs, both right and left hand, regardless of which way you are driving and the number of persons who have lost their lives, and many more sustaining life altering injuries is substantial in brevity. I, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, am calling on the Oireachtas members of the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency to seek to secure the necessary funding in the form of €2 million in order to get the Waterford to Glenmore scheme into Phase three."

Cllr Doherty said it would include and see the design stage of this four stage process.

"Without this necessary section of work all monies spent to date will be a complete and shameful waste of all the taxpayers' money. With a design in place then the road can, if all comes to all be completed in stages but without it, it’s a cold bad day

for road safety, road infrastructure and the economic development of both the area and the region and the necessary connectivity to ensure prosperity to South-East region in its totality."