27 Jan 2022

Stop-Go system to remain at Killarney Bridge for now

Sian Moloughney

27 Jan 2022 9:33 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for repairs to the approach road to Killarney Bridge - Irish Rail have appointed a contractor.


Design works are complete and Kilkenny County Council are awaiting a start date for the work, from Irish Rail.


One lane on the approach road to the bridge has been closed since November 15, 2021, with a stop-go system for traffic in place, after a supporting wall partially collapsed.

Repair work will include putting stabilising anchors into the ground before rebuilding the wall.
The damage is thought to have been caused by the effects of water over time, weakening the pointing of the wall’s stonework.


Area Engineer Declan Murphy explained to local councillors that one lane of the road, approaching from Thomastown, was closed as that lane was undermined by the collapse of the wall below into a field. The road was closed to keep heavy vehicles off it and prevent further collapse.
The council do not want the whole road to collapse into the field and the lane will remain closed until all repair work is complete.


Earlier last year a number of traffic safety measures were taken at the bridge, including LED activated chevron signs, extra signage, road markings and an anti skid road surface.

