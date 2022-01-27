Three-month suspended sentence handed down at Kilkenny Court

Kilkenny Courthouse
A three-month suspended sentence was imposed on a defendant convicted of criminal damage at a recent sitting of Kilkenny District Court.
James Walsh, 9 O’Loughlin Court, Kilkenny was convicted of the offence at Callan Manor, Callan on November 21, 2021.
The court heard that at 1.30am on the date in questions Callan gardaí received a report of a domestic incident.
Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that the defendant had a verbal argument with his partner and was asked to leave the house.
The defendant was outside and gardaí contacted a family member to collect him.
As gardaí were returning to their vehicle the defendant ran at the vehicle and kicked the rear door causing approximately €500 worth of damage.
The court heard that the defendant has eight previous convictions, including convictions for robbery and public order offences.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client has ‘a challenging relationship with alcohol’ and added that his client had apologised for the damage caused and was co-operative once he was arrested.
Judge Carthy remarked that the matters were ‘quite serious’ and imposed a three-month suspended sentence.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.