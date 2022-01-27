Search

27 Jan 2022

Three-month suspended sentence handed down at Kilkenny Court

Kilkenny District Court

Kilkenny Courthouse

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A three-month suspended sentence was imposed on a defendant convicted of criminal damage at a recent sitting of Kilkenny District Court.
James Walsh, 9 O’Loughlin Court, Kilkenny was convicted of the offence at Callan Manor, Callan on November 21, 2021.
The court heard that at 1.30am on the date in questions Callan gardaí received a report of a domestic incident.
Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that the defendant had a verbal argument with his partner and was asked to leave the house.
The defendant was outside and gardaí contacted a family member to collect him.
As gardaí were returning to their vehicle the defendant ran at the vehicle and kicked the rear door causing approximately €500 worth of damage.
The court heard that the defendant has eight previous convictions, including convictions for robbery and public order offences.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client has ‘a challenging relationship with alcohol’ and added that his client had apologised for the damage caused and was co-operative once he was arrested.
Judge Carthy remarked that the matters were ‘quite serious’ and imposed a three-month suspended sentence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media