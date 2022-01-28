Gardaí issue renewed appeal on fatal collision in South Kilkenny

Gardaí in Thomastown are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, almost two months ago, on December 1, 2021.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm and involved two cars. The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three women, two aged in their 20s and one in her late teens, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward to them. Any information, no matter how small or insignificant is being sought from people who may not have come forward at the time.

Any road users who were travelling on the N25 in Glenmore on Wednesday 1st December 2021 between 6:15pm and 6:40pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.