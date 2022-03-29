Performers from many countries to take part in Songs for Ukraine in Kilkenny

A multi-cultural night of music and entertainment will take place at City Hall on Sunday at 6pm in a bid to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The night is a response by some of Kilkenny’s smaller communities who are coming together in solidarity with Ukraine to share music, raise awareness and show support.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness has said he is proud to host such an event in City Hall and to see such a positive response from the many communities that make up Kilkenny.

“This event is a coming together of different nationalities in Kilkenny to share songs and to support our Ukrainian community living in Kilkenny, those seeking asylum in Kilkenny and to raise much needed funds that will go to Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF Ukraine for humanitarian aid,” said Mayor McGuinness.

“There will be performers from Romania, Moldova, India and Ireland, giving a multi-cultural music experience. Romanian/Irish X Factor star Stefan J Doyle will act as presenter on the night and will perform also. Stefan is well known in Ireland and Romania and has recently released a new single ‘Superman’. It’s looking like an exciting night and I hope we will raise plenty of funds in the process. I’m very proud to have this event in City Hall,” said Mayor McGuinness.

Stefan J Doyle said he is proud to be involved in the event.

“This night is about support. It’s about a liberation of freedom, hope, and help. Although our Performers are from many different countries, they have all gathered for this event, proving once more that music is the universal language we all love and understand. I am proud to be presenting this spectacular evening of entertainment and awareness.”

The event has been organised by Stefan, Mayor McGuinness and Liviu Iftime. Liviu is an active member of the Romanian community in Kilkenny and works with the Twilight Group on various projects to promote social integration and multi-cultural exchange.

“My strongest wish and thoughts are at the moment directed to the people of Ukraine for peace, strength and resilience to be able to cope with this unexpected and unwanted act of violence against them. I want to thank Langtons, Moldova Shop, The Grapevine and Kilkenny Salt Therapy for donating spot prizes also," said Liviu Iftime.

The event takes place on Sunday at 6pm in City Hall, High Street. Admission is on a first come, first served basis and is free but with donation buckets inside should people wish to donate to Red Cross and UNICEF Ukraine.