Waiting list for housing in Kilkenny decreases over last five years but challenges remain

There are 1,065 fewer households on social housing waiting list in Kilkenny compared to first annual assessment conducted in September 2016, according to the latest data from the Department of Housing.

The 2021 Summary of Social Housing Assessments (SSHA) showed 656 households in Kilkenny were assessed as being qualified for, and in need of, social housing support as of November 17, 2021.

This figure is down 178 (21.3%) from 834 households recorded on November 2, 2020.

The Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien T.D, welcomed the publication of the data, noting that for a fifth consecutive year the overall number of households on local authority waiting lists continued to decrease.

A recent presentation made to Kilkenny County Council on the 2021/2022 Housing Capital Update has highlighted, however, that the local authority is finding it difficult to further alleviate the remaining backlog of applications.

Challenges highlighted during the presentation included rising construction costs, a lesser availability of contractors and the rising complexity of site appraisals for potential purchases.

Another issue raised during the presentation was the apparent reluctance of many housing applicants to accept modern apartments and duplex-style properties, instead hoping to be offered more traditional housing.

With much of the social housing under construction now being high-density in nature and incorporating these newer building styles, there is concern this may cause more allocation issues.

The fact that one property had been refused six times in succession by six different applicants was highlighted to show the administrative challenges faced by the housing team.