Kilkenny prepares for a final farewell to the ‘Cats’

This April is the last chance to visit one of the country’s most unique art trails, The Kilkenny Catwalk Art Trail. The Kilkenny Catwalk is a fantastic arts trail of 21 wonderful Kilkenny Cat sculptures which have been decorated by some of Ireland’s most talented artists, mainly local, for public display in and around Kilkenny City.

The Trail, which has been running since last October, will come to a close later this month when the sculptures will be auctioned to raise funds for the Kilkenny Civic Trust St Mary’s Alms House renovation project and the cats will be delivered to their new owners around the country and the world.

For those who like to explore a city on foot then the Kilkenny Catwalk Trail is a great way to discover some of the best culture, outdoor gardens and parklands and dining locations Kilkenny has to offer this Easter... Not to mention getting up close and personal to some of the colourful artistic creations behind these unique sculptures!

The Trail takes in some of Kilkenny’s most iconic sites and best loved attractions, so visitors can explore places like Kilkenny’s medieval mile, or admire some of the country’s finest crafts at the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, while stopping off to refuel at the 18th Century Butler House and Gardens and many other great locations. Click here for a ‘taste’ for the trail with an itinerary that takes in the first half of the Kilkenny Catwalk Trail.

Commenting on the Kilkenny Catwalk Trail, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy said; “This trail has been instrumental in showcasing both the great artistic talent we have here in Ireland and also some of Kilkenny’s most wonderful attractions, buildings and culture. We have been overwhelmed by its success and the amount of visitors from both Kilkenny and beyond that have visited the trail, and we hope people take this last opportunity to visit the Trail before it closes later in the month.”

He added: “We are delighted that St Mary’s Alms house will benefit from the proceeds of the auction and look forward to its fully completed renovation and are hopeful that some of the ‘Cats’ remain in Kilkenny for people to enjoy on a permanent basis.”