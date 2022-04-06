'Ill-timed departure' proves costly for disqualified driver in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána
A motorist in Kilkenny that made an 'ill-timed departure' from their vehicle in Kilkenny will now be forced to face the consequences.
A garda on bike patrol in Kilkenny City yesterday 'came across the owner of this car as it backed out in front of traffic on James' Street this morning', according to local gardaí.
"The car was exhibiting no evidence of insurance with the driver being disqualified."
The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.
The driver took the key with them so it required a skilled tow truck operator to draw it up onto the truck as Unit A's patrol car crew did traffic control.
Court to follow.
