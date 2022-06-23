Search

24 Jun 2022

Smashing new jerseys for Laois GAA club's juveniles presented in Portlaoise

Smashing new jerseys for Laois GAA club's juveniles presented in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

23 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Members of the Clonad GAA U14 hurling team were delighted with the new set of jerseys supplied by the Portlaoise Plaza as part of the Supermac's Kits for Clubs campaign.

Pictured at thh presentation at the M7 Laois motorway stop were Back row L-R: Leon Brannigan, Noah Doran, Jack Sheeran, Billy Sherlock, Aidan Hyland, Finn Moore, Andrew Delaney, Jack Moore, Adam Dowling, Harry Brady, Harry Ryan, James O'Shea

Front Row: Emmet Ging (Clonad Underage Committee), Evan Brannigan, Finty Duff, Tom Sheeran and Colm Mulrooney of the Portlaoise Plaza.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media