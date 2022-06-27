Gardaí called on to investigate Armagh V Galway GAA fracas demands Laois Offaly TD

Gardaí were present but not in large numbers during facas
A Laois Offaly TD and former Minister for Justice wants the Gardaí to investigate the row between Armagh and Galway in GAA HQ.
Dep Charlie Flanagan has tweeted his views about what action should be taken after a melee broke out at the end of normal time in the All-Ireland Gaelic Football Quarter-Final.
Dep Flanagan described it as a 'violent confrontation' that should not be reduced to 'handbags'.
Gardai should investigate violent confrontation in Croke Park. Expect some in @rte & @officialgaa to reduce it to ‘handbags’ https://t.co/y4JSnoOIkH— Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) June 26, 2022
