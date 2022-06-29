Unbelievable haul of crim bling seized by CAB in Laois, Kildare, Dublin, Waterford

Some jaw dropping cars have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau in search operations carried out Laois, Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin.

A garda statement said the search operation, carried out on Wednesday June 29, was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by the Dublin Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, The Customs Dog Unit, Kildare Detective Unit, Portlaoise Detective Unit and Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region. The operation involved over eighty personnel searching fifteen search sites across four counties. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

"This morning’s operation targeted an East European Organised Crime Group involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime through the second hand car trade", said a statement.

It continued: "The OCG is also involved in the supply of vehicles to Irish OCG’s throughout the country. Today’s operation targeted assets, including properties acquired by the directors of the OCG". MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Gardaí said assets seized included the following:

• One Tesla electric Vehicle

• Two BMW IX electric vehicles (221 Reg’s)

• Two Classic vehicles

• €15,000 in cash

• A number of high value watches including Rolex and Cartier Brands.

Gardaí said the operation follows from Criminal Assets Bureau search operations conducted during September and October 2021 during the course of which CAB seized eighteen high value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rover’s, a Jaguar I-Pace and a Tesla. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

The statement added that the operation is significant in the context of the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties accrued by the directors of the OCG.

Gardaí concluded that the investigation remains on-going.