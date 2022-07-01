IN PICTURES: Feast of fun Laois town's boy's school

Scoil Phadraig Naofa Boys National School was the place to be in Mountmellick recently when the boys and staff hosted a food festival called SPNFEASTival.
Pupils, parents, staff and community of Mountmellick were invited to the event which was the culmination of two years as part of the Creative Schools initiative run by the Arts Council of Ireland. The school was delighted to have local food producers along also for feast of fun. Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express & Laois Live - tap next or the arrow to see more of his pictures.
That's the last of the pictures from SPNFeastfest.
