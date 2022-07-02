Search

04 Jul 2022

Make tracks to Fisherstown for some Laois festival fun

Launching the event at the Final Furlong in Ballybrittas

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

02 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Ballybrittas is the place to be in Laois on Sunday, July 3 when Fisherstown is the venue for the Fisherstown tractor and Truck Run for 2022.

Apart from the four wheel fun, there'll be lots of entertainment at the event being held this year in aid of in aid of The Laois Hospice Foundation.

Vehicles will gather at 12 noon starting at 1pm from The Final Furlong, Ballybrittas where the participants will return to later in the day.

An auction commences around 4pm with some excellent lots going under the hammer with all proceeds are going to Laois Hospice Foundation. The auction will be followed by a raffle 

A local trad ban will provide some musical entertainment from 5pm to 6.30pm to be followed by music from Alan Clancy until 8.30pm.

Philip English provides the music until 10.30pm with Tom Cooper keeping things going until 12.30pm. 

Another addition to the line-up on Sunday is local hero and Laois goal-keeper, Matt Byron. He'll be in goals for a penalty shoot out with the kids so get them to bring their boots and see who can get one past him . A couple of matches, medals, the whole works so fun for all guaranteed.

Lots more on their facebook page here.

