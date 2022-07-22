Search

22 Jul 2022

'Growth bursting' in Laois hedgerows as councillors urge more cutting

'Growth bursting' in Laois hedgerows as councillors urge more cutting

File photo of autumn cutting of hedgerows.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

22 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Roadside hedges are being chopped back by the council  this July and August where they block driver vision, but it is too late, claims one Laois councillor and farmer.

Cllr Ollie Clooney is urging Laois County Council to invest in a tractor and hedgecutter and to use them from the start of the summer.

“This starts too late. You should purchase a tractor and hedgecutter yourself. A tractor is a great investment. They don't lose money and you can do it any time. I feel strongly about this.   

“The horse has bolted now, growth is bursting. Tractors are exiting and can't see. By July most of the farm work is done. It's a nuisance to neighbours, I'm getting numerous phone calls as far back as May.

“I urge you to consider buying a tractor and hedgecutter for the entire area,” he said at the July meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District. 

He tabled a motion asking that Laois County Council cut all grass verges at crossroads, blind turns, etc “in the entire Borris-in-Ossory area”.

In reply the council said hedgecutting is done at junctions where sightlines are compromised, during July and August.

Cllr John King backed the motion, and asked if farmers can join in when the council is out, to cut more of the hedgerows.

“It's cheaper for the farmer to do. I'd like to know the cost to the council per day, I'm sure its €700 or maybe €1,000 a day.

“Is a farmer allowed to cut their own hedge around bad turns at any time?” he asked.

Acting senior area engineer James Dowling clarified.

“They can if it is a road safety issue. They are not allowed to cut straight sections, only at junctions and turns,” he said.

The Director of Services Donal Brennan added that the council does not pay or insure farmers to do hedgecutting of their land, with that responsibility staying with the landowner.

'How many more have to lose their lives?' - Laois accident blackspot

Cllr Seamus McDonald supported the motion.

“I fully support having a tractor and hedgecutter too. It looks bad along the main road,” he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken said that he had made the same request a few years ago, and suggests that a costing for the equipment  be done by September.

Cllr James Kelly agrees.

“The message we get is it is all down to the availability of a contractor, but if we had our own equipment, our own staff are well capable of it,” he said.

The Wildlife Act prevents the cutting of hedgerows and destruction of vegetation on  uncultivated land, during bird nesting and breeding season, which runs from March 1 to the end of August.

There is an exception made where growth is blocking driver vision at roadbends and junctions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media