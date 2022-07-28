Bank Holiday Weather: Met Éireann forecasting something 'persistent' and 'above average'

Met Éireann is forecasting a mixed bag of weather for the August Bank Holiday weekend with the prediction that there'll be some 'persistent' rain in some of the holiday coastal spots and the midlands at times around Ireland.

The forecaster says Friday will start bright but turn cloudy with some persistent rain in the west and northwest of Ireland.

Into Saturday, Met Éireann says will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers around the country. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, persistent and heavy at times.

Indications are that Bank Holiday Monday will be a rather cloudy and damp day with scattered outbreaks of rain.

It will stay relatively mild with temperatures peaking at 23 degrees. It'll be humid and breezy at times too.

The forecaster says there is uncertainty around the extent of rain over the weekend. It says most places will likely see greater rainfall than average with forecast accumulations ranging 20 to 50mm, highest amounts in the west and midlands.

Temperatures will be highest in south Leinster over the weekend remaining similar or decreasing slightly over the coming week.

Cloud cover is forecast to remain above average as low pressure systems continue to affect Ireland. Therefore, the forecaster says it is likely to remain relatively dull across the country for the time being. Met Éireann expects it to brighten up after the weekend with daily sunshine hours will increase from Tuesday onwards.

MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. ️



Thursday: Largely clear & bright with isolated showers in the East. ️



Friday: Dry & clear in the morning, then turning overcast with rain. ️



Saturday to Monday: Cloudy with frequent showers. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/nJHrc5xk2G — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 27, 2022

National Forecast issued at 5.26pm on Thursday July 28

Friday: Starting dry for many with sunny spells, though it will be cloudier in the west and southwest with scattered light showers. It will turn cloudier across the country through the morning and afternoon with scattered showers spreading eastwards. More persistent rain will move into western and northwestern coasts by tomorrow evening. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.

Scattered outbreaks of rain across the country on Friday night, most persistent in the north and west with driest weather in the southeast. A humid and breezy night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Saturday: Saturday will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers. Lengthy dry periods too. Maximum temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast. There will be moderate southwest breezes. On Saturday night, a spell of rain will move in from the west. Rain will be persistent in central or southern parts, turning heavy in places, some uncertainty around the exact track currently. Rain will be patchy in the north. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest in Ulster, very mild and humid in the south. Moderate northwest breezes.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Sunday, persistent and heavy at times. Some dry periods too, best of which most likely in the north. Maximum temperatures will range from 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds. Further falls of rain will extend from the west during the night. Lowest temperatures of around 10 to 13 degrees in Ulster, staying mild elsewhere with lows of 14 to 17 degrees.

Monday: Current indications are that Monday will be a rather cloudy and damp day with scattered outbreaks of rain. There will be some dry and bright periods. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees in variable winds. Humid and breezy on Monday night with patchy rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.