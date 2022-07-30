Search

30 Jul 2022

Laois takes responsibility for estate named after GAA legend built by Carlow council

Laois GAA legend's estate in ‘no man’s land’

Tommy Murphy Laois and Graiguecullen player

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

30 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

A housing estate in Graiguecullen looks set to be taken in charge by Laois authorities despite the fact it was built by its Carlow local authority counterpart.

Cllr Ben Brennan had asked that Laois County Council give an update on Tommy Murphy Park estate which is named after a great Laois footballer from the town.

In a written reply Director of Services Angela McEvoy, said the estate would be advertised to be taken in charge by the Roads Department by the end of June.

While he welcomed the progress, Cllr Padraig Fleming pointed out that the estate was built by Carlow and it should be their responsibility.

The Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District councillors had previously expressed their anger in 2021 when it emerged that Laois was in the process of taking responsibility for street lights, road maintenance etc.

They felt Carlow County Council was not contributing even though residents were housed their by the Carlow Council.

The estate straddles the administrative border between Carlow and Laois. It has been built for many years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media