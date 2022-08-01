Death Notices for Laois - Monday, August 1, 2022

Catherine Bergin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 30 of Catherine Bergin Catherine (nee Miller) of Liogard, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jimmy and dearly loved mother to Claire, Mark and Deirdre. Cherished grandmother to Lily, Sam, Emme, Lauren and Josh. Loving sister to Yvonne, mother in law to Chris and Kerry. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces. She is deeply regretted by her loving family and a large number of relatives and friends.

She is reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday, 1st of August, from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday, 2nd of August, to arrive at St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 12 noon requiem Mass. Live webcam at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross Cemetery and Crematorium, Dublin 24 afterwards. Family flowers only. Donations (if desired) to Friends of Tullamore Hospital. Please observe Covid precautions.

Mary Olive Conroy - Mountmellick / Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 31 of Mary Olive Conroy (nee O'Sullivan) peacefully in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, previously of Mountmellick and Killinard, Co. Laois.

Predeceased by her loving husband Gerry. Will be sadly missed by her brothers Bernard and Gerard, sisters Mona, Teresa, Carmel, Virginia, Dolores, brothers and sisters in law and many nephews, nieces and relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Tom Phelan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 31 of Tom (Thomas) Phelan, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, after an illness he faced with great strength, determination and courage in the Mater Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Bridget and James, brothers John and Paul and sister Martina formally from Ballinakill. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken children Andrea, Ruairi, Ciara and Tomas, and their mother Marie, daughter-in-law Carol, sons-in-law Brian and Paul and his adored and cherished grandchildren Alex, Emma, Oisín, Rebecca, Sarah, Tommy and Jim. Sadly missed by his uncle Kieran, brothers Paddy, Jimmy and Kevin, sisters Ann and Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, many friends and customers.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Michael Brophy - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, July 29 of Michael Brophy PC, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, Clonsilla, Dublin / Mountrath, Laois



Formerly of Roskelton, Raheen, Mountrath, Co Laois. Michael died peacefully in the excellent care of the management and staff of St Francis Hospice on 29th July, 2022. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Crowe) and much loved father of Richard and James, father in law of Karen, devoted grandfather of Áine, dearly loved by his brother and sisters, John, Frances (Duff), Sinclair (Foster), Helena, Brigid (Cuffe) and the late Mary and Sr Catherine (Kit). Will be sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends, musicians and former colleagues in the insurance industry.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

John Delaney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, July 30 of John Delaney, Laurel Villa, Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family following a long illness borne with great determination, courage and dignity. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Elizabeth and his sisters Ann and Mary. Sadly mourned by his beloved wife Laurie and his adoring family Ursula, Lorraine, Karen, Joe, Audrey, Aíne and John, sons-in-law P.J., Paul, Jonathan and David, daughters-in-law Natasha and Sarah and his sixteen grandchildren, his brothers Joe and Pat, sisters Betty and Josie, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, at 11am (borrisinossoryparishonlinefacebookpage) streaming will be live at funeral time. Interment in Derrinsallagh Cemetery Borris-in-Ossory. House private on Monday morning, please. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mandy White - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 30 of Mandy White, Coote St., Portlaoise, Laois



Beloved wife of Joe (Dunne). Pre-deceased by her parents Jeff & Cathy. Much loved mother of Stacey, Steven, Kirsten and Kristian. Sadly missed by her sister Debbie and brother in law Kes, mother in law Kay, her father in law Joe, her childrens partners, her grandchildren, who she adored, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mary Bergin - Ballacolla

The death took place on Friday, July 29 of Mary Bergin (nee Lalor) Rathmakelly, Ballacolla, Co Laois and formerly of Boley, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband William (Billy), parents Daniel and Alice Lalor (Boley), sisters Kathleen Wall (Boley), Teresa Cleere (Garryduff, Clough), Bridget Dunne (Woodbrook, Mountrath), Alice Lalor (Boley) and brother Paddy Lalor (Boley). Deeply regretted by her daughter Fiona and sons Martin, Fergus and Liam, daughters-in-law Claire and Martina, sister Anne Kirwan (Boley), brothers Tom (Portlaoise Rd., Mountrath) and Donal (Boley), grandchildren, Ciara, Sarah, Emily, Rachel and Oisin Fogarty, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposed at her home at Rathmakelly, Ballacolla, R32R6F7 on Friday evening from 8pm. Reposed on Saturday from 12 noon. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arrived at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla on Sunday for 1pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Florence Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, July 28 of Florence (Florrie) Phelan, (née Coffey). St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath, Co. Laois.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Nursing Unit Mountmellick, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Josephine, Michael, Morris, Martin, Bernard, Hilary, Caroline, Paul and Gearoid, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath this Friday evening from 6.0'clock with Rosary at 8.0' clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath for Requiem Mass at 11.0'clock, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Loretta Moran - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, July 28 of Loretta Moran (née O'Hara), Ballinagar, Ballylinan, Laois, R14 K579 / Carlow / Athy, Kildare. Formerly of 79 St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Aisling, Caragh, Georgina, Robert and Marc, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Friday evening (July 29th) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Br Michael Murphy (Aubrey)

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 26 of Br. Michael Murphy (Aubrey), De La Salle Brothers, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Newmarket, Co. Cork. July 26th. 2022. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget and his sister Maureen. Greatly missed by his sister Gobnait, brother Declan, sister in law, brothers in law, wider family circle, friends, past pupils, by his confreres in religion and the staff of Miguel House Castletown.

Reposing in the De La Salle Monastery Castletown this Thursday (July 28th) with evening prayer at 7 pm. Funeral Mass and liturgy this Friday (July 29th) at 2.00 pm. with burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery.

if you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the Section below marked 'condolences'. The funeral Mass will be streamed online via the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89792599470?pwd=bXJuR2poRUZ0Y0dPMk1QV2VUZVZxdz09 Link ID: 897 9259 9470 Passcode: 267300

Fr James (Jim) Bermingham - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 26 of Fr. James (Jim) Bermingham, St Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, County Wicklow and formerly Rialto, Dublin, Ogoja diocese (Nigeria), Archdiocese of Lagos (Nigeria), Rome and "Golden Lane," Woodbrook, Portarlington County Laois.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Maisie and brother Myles. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Patrick, sisters Lil, Bernie and Kathleen, sister-in-law Josephine, his adoring niece Deirdre and her husband Charlie and their family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and his society family.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington (eircode R32 X5XV) on Thursday evening from 6:30pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11:20am arriving St Paul's Church, Emo (eircode R32 RYI6) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Fr James's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector Current HSE Guidelines in place during the funeral, please.

Margaret Grant - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, July 24 of Margaret Grant (nee Maguire), of Ballagh, Errill, Co. Laois.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her cherished husband Jim, siblings Mary (Dooley), Paddy, Jack and baby Thomas. Margaret will be forever loved and sadly missed by her children Sheila (Price), Catherine (Caygill), Mairead and James. Her son-in-law Dave and late Ian, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth. Her grandchildren Tom, Sarah, Tanya and Emma. Her sister Teasy (Robinson), brothers Peter and Joe, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and sister-in-law. She will be forever remembered and greatly missed by all her family.

Reposing at her home (Ballagh) (R32 D5H9) on Thursday evening from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of Our Lady Queen of the Universe, Errill, followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

Peter William Meaney - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, July 26 of Peter William Meaney, Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, Co Laois & formerly of Abbeyleix and Giltown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Daniel, sister in law Sally, cousin Pat, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, on Friday 29th, for 11am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Two Mile House Cemetery, Naas via Giltown. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Hannah Kealy - Timahoe

The death took place on Sunday, July 24 of Hannah Kealy, Cremorgan, Timahoe, Laois / Kilkenny



Passed away in Temple Street Hospital, Dublin.

Cherished and adored daughter of heartbroken parents Marie and Denis, much loved sister of Ella, treasured granddaughter of Margaret and John (Cahill) & Margaret and Tom (Kealy) and her dog Ruben.

Hannah will be sadly missed by her parents, sister, grandparents, aunts and uncles Sharon, Orlaith, Brian & Kelley, Liz & Stephen, Aisling, and the late Liam (Kealy), cousins Shauna, Eve, Darragh, and Conor, and extended family.

An angel into heaven.

House strictly private please.

Hannah's funeral cortege will arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Timahoe on Thursday for Mass of the Angels at 1pm, followed by Hannah being laid to rest in the parish cemetery.

Those who wish to sympathise with the Family are requested to do so, only after the funeral is concluded in the cemetery. The family greatly appreciate your kindness and assistance at this sad time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin Children's Hospital Temple Street / donation box at Church.

Eamon Sammon - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, July 25 of Eamon Sammon, The Farm, Coolagh, Clonaslee, Co. Laois.

Died peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Mary (Ciss) and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his many cousins, close neighbours and dear friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12:00 noon in St. Manman’s Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman’s Cemetery, Clonaslee. Eamon's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv by selecting county Laois.

Timothy Fitzpatrick - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 23 of Timothy (Tim) Fitzpatrick, Mornington, Co. Meath and formerly of Rathdowney, Co. Laois, 23rd July 2022.

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, aged 85 years. Pre-deceased by his parents Tim Snr and Bridget, sister Bab, brothers Seán and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife Carol, brothers Pat and Jimmy, extended family and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) on Monday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Star of The Sea Church, Mornington, with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown.

Teresa Breen - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Monday, July 18 of Teresa Breen (née Holohan), Thornberry, Abbeyleix, Laois



Predeceased by her infant son Thomas.Peacefully in the presence of her family at St. James's Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, children Sharon, Joseph, Jenny and Tracy, grandchildren Lauren, Thomas, Evan, Ryan, Haleigh, Jake, Noah, Sam and Kate, sons-in-law Joe, Alan and Anthony, daughter-in-law Amanda, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter and son-in-law's residence Sharon and Joe Mc Evoy Dooary Ballyroan on Monday from 2pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from her residence via Rathmoyle on Tuesday July 26 to the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Carlos (Kyrle) Delaney - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, July 23 of Carlos (Kyrle) Delaney, Ash Trees, Stradbally, Laois.

Peacefully, in the excellent and loving care of the staff in Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted and beloved wife Margaret, daughters Mairéad and Carola, sons Matt and John, brother John, grandchildren Maeve, Conn, Niamh, Seán and Joe, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sons-in-law Frank and Colum, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and his many friends

May Kyrle's Gentle soul Rest in Peace

Kyrle reposed at his residence from 7pm on Saturday evening with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday evening to the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally for 7:30pm, Reception Prayers. Requiem Mass on Monday July 25 at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Sophie Morrison - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 22 of Sophie Morrison, Portlaoise, Laois



Late staff member of Odlum Mills, Portarlington. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen. Pre-deceased by her sister Rosemary and brother-in-law Dave (Gordon). She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Margaret and brother-in-law Stewart (Freeman), her friends and neighbours especially the Bergin family.

Funeral Service on Monday at St. Peter's Church of Ireland Church in Portlaoise at 2pm followed by burial in Coolbanagher Churchyard.