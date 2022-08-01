Mining jobs potential on Laois Kilkenny border hits environmental obstacle

A State agency responsible for rivers and lakes has thrown into the spanner into the works of a plan to recommence mining in Laois and Kilkenny at Galmoy.

The Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the Kilkenny County Council granting of permission to Shanoon Resources start mining Co Kilkenny.

The agency's appeal centres on the environmental impact of mining on surface water. It holds the local authority in Kilkenny responsible for not scrutinising the impact sufficiently.

“There have been multiple failures by the planning authority in their consideration of this application and that permission should be overturned pending satisfactory resolution of the concerns documented,” says the appeal.

The applicants claim 190 jobs could be created if zinc and lead mining recommences underground between Kilkenny Laois.

Shanoon also has an application pending with Laois County Council which is due to reach a decision shortly.

The mine closed in 2014 but the applicants believe there is reserves remaining to justify reopening. Up to 310,000 tonnes of ore would be mined annually under the plan to recommence.