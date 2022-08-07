Search

07 Aug 2022

Big day promised for all by Laois community hub team

Big day promised for all by Laois community hub team

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The team behind the Borris Innovation Centre are inviting local people to its summer Garden Party.

The organisers held an outdoor musical event in the Centre's gardens last August and will be repeating the treat on Sunday 14th August with Music by “Outa Diesel” and additional local acts throughout the afternoon, commencing at 2pm. 

They promise a bar and refreshments with stalls and attractions, and activities for the children.

The event is being held in the Innovation Centre & Community Hub which is located on the site of the former Convent of Mercy in Borris-in-Ossory. It has now been up and running for a year.

The grand opening took place in August 2021 and followed by a slow opening up of the Centre due to Covid restrictions.

The local team really got up and running in the Spring of 2022 and since then have hosted everything from mother & toddler group to bridge for seniors, and everything in between.

Currently, the hub hosts drama classes, Irish dancing, fitness for GAA players in the off season, youth club activities every Friday night as well as being a general meeting space for local groups and organisations.  It is also available as a performance space, both indoor and outdoor.

The centre was recently wired for Broadband and Wi Fi which will allow a further expansion of services that can be offered.

The next major project  is the development of the convent walled garden which is set out in tranquil spaces and boasts fruit trees of every conceivable flavour.  The Centre's team hope to attract funding to develop this space as an added attraction at the centre, and to complement the extensive playground facility which is already being developed at the site.

Tickets for the Garden Party €5 and are available from the Committee, at the shops, and at the gate.

Lots of parking is available in the church and school car parks. 

"Come along and bring all the Family for a great day out," concluded the Innovation Centre team.

News

