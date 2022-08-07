Overhaul of Laois Leisure Centre sports field involves fencing off

A grass playing pitch at the Laois Leisure Centre Portlaoise is set to get a major revamp which will also see it being fenced off from the public.

Laois County Council has invited firms to bid for the Playing Field Rehabilitation & Fencing contract on the field which is located behind the playground and parallel to the Ridge Road.

Tender documents state that the rehabilitation works will involve aeration to de-compacted playing surface as well as sand dressing and over seeding of pitch area.

The contractors will be expect to repair a diagonal earth path through pitch with sod taken from where new fencing will be erected around the pitch.

Topsoil and sub soil are to be excavated where required. Excavated material is to be stored for landscaping on the completion of the works. Excess material is to be removed from site.

This fencing will be 2.4 metres high and be made of standard double. The Council wants the fencing to be installed on top of retaining wall. Two 2.4 metre high pedestrian gates will be located as well as a service gate for vehicle access.

The pitch is located beside all weather playing pitches which already have fencing.

The Leisure Centre campus was recently taken over by a new company formed to run the Portlaoise and Portarlington leisure centres. The publicly owned Portlaoise centre was closed for financial reasons for more than a year.