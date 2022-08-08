'Massive increase' in Laois private road funding

More than €860,000 has been allocated for works to private roads and laneways in Laois.

Minister Sean Fleming confirmed that €860,277 has been allocated to Laois County Council this year under the Local Improvement Scheme.

He described the allocation as “a massive increase” of 55% on the €554,000 funding in 2021.

Earlier this year the Government allocated €351,880 and this second round of funding today of €508,397 brings the total for 2022 funding under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) in Laois to €860,277.

“This is very positive news for people who live and/or use non-public roads and rural laneways for access to their homes, farms and outdoor amenities,” said Minister Fleming.

Laois County Council has already consulted with the local communities in relation to this scheme. The council has submitted its application for funding to the Department based on the level of works the council is confident it can deliver before the end of this year, he explained.

“This announcement at this stage means all the projects identified by the council can begin immediately and this is great news for local residents and people who use these roads,” he remarked.

“Finally, I would encourage all people who feel their non-public roads or laneways can come under the scheme to immediately contact the County Council so their application can be considered for the next round of funding in the coming year,” concluded Minister Fleming.

Welcoming the announcement, Laois TD Charlie Flanagan said: “This positive announcement will see our laneways and non-public roads in Laois receive improved access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities.

“Prior to this news, Laois Local Authority consulted with local residents and landowners to identify road and laneway projects where works could start immediately and be completed this year.”

He said: “The funding provided by the Department will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/households. There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.”

Deputy Flanagan added, “The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of these routes and assists homeowners with the costs. In many cases where there are multiple homes on a lane, neighbours will work together to draw down funding under the scheme.”