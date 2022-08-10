Laois residents urged to be vigilant as fire warning issued

Laois residents are being urged to be vigilant as the Department of Agriculture has issued a Condition Orange High Fire Risk warning.

The warning came into effect from noon today and is in place throughout the weekend until noon on Tuesday, August 16.

The Departments said: “Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

A high-pressure system currently positioned over Ireland will influence high air temperatures,

low daytime humidity and light windspeeds during the rest of this week and into the weekend.”

It noted that: “ Recent similar hot weather phases have seen fire activity firmly associated with public recreation activities. Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use. Forest visitors should not use barbeques or open fires at any stage. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads."

According to the Department, the Fire risk is expected to peak over the coming weekend August 13/14.

“Where fires occur, fire behaviour is likely to be influenced by light windspeeds in the 5-10kmh region. Higher windspeeds may be experienced at times in coastal areas. Fire behaviour will be moderated by live fuel availability however live fuel moisture levels in key fuels may degrade over time,” the Department stated.

People are being asked to follow this advice:

1. Do not light fires in and around forests or open land.

2. Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

3. Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

4. Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location.

5. Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions.

Further advice can be found on the Department's website at: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/01773-fire-management/