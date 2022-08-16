Search

16 Aug 2022

Laois Offaly TD seeks renewed focus on community first responders

Deputy Carol Nolan concerned health system 'chronically stretched' ahead of winter

Portarlington first responders lead the way in community life saving skills

Picture credit: Portarlington Community Responders on Facebook.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

16 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois Offaly TD has warned the “chronically stretched health system” needs to focus on community first responders ahead of the traditionally busy winter time. 

Deputy Carol Nolan called on Health Minister  Stephen Donnelly, the HSE and the National Ambulance Service to renew their focus on community first responders.    

She was speaking after it was revealed that an unpublished HSE workforce plan has indicates an immediate need to recruit additional staff into the National Ambulance Service(NAS) due service demands.

Deputy Nolan engaged with the NAS last October to establish the average standard response time from call-out to arrival on the scene in counties Laois and Offaly for Echo (life-threatening cardiac or respiratory arrest) and Delta (life-threatening illness or injury, other than cardiac or respiratory arrest) emergency calls. The current average target time for response in both categories of calls is 19 minutes.

She said: “In almost every month from January-July 2021 there was a failure to respond to Delta calls within this target time for both Laois and Offaly.”

Deputy Nolan said: “These latest revelations from the unpublished HSE workforce plan are identical to the reasons I was provided with last October when I specifically raised the problems that were presenting around delays in response times in Laois and Offaly.”

“Indeed, at that time I was directly informed by the Deputy director of the NAS that a number of factors, such as a significant increase in activity, increased arrival to hand-over delays at emergency departments, and elongated call duration due to infection prevention and control measures required due to the current Covid pandemic were all contributing to the delays,” she explained. 

“Yet here we are, a full 10 months later, and the same excuses are being wheeled out once again. To my mind this clearly suggests that ‘additional service demands’ has become a default justification that the NAS and the HSE wheels out whenever it is criticised,” she remarked. 

Wedding bells for Australian Rules Football star from the Midlands

">

Wedding bells for Australian Rules Football star from the Midlands

“My experience from engaging with ambulance staff is that something more fundamental has gone wrong within the work culture of the NAS and that this is a key reason why recruitment or retention has not been as successful as it might have been,” Deputy Nolan claimed. 

She said “we are now facing into the winter period with a chronically stretched health system and an ambulance service that cannot meet demands. It is because if this that I am suggesting as an interim measure, a renewed focus on community first responders. These changes at the local level will benefit the entire community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media