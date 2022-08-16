Search

17 Aug 2022

New online resource for problem gambling coming to Laois

New online resource for problem gambling coming to Laois

Pic Credit Laois County Council

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

16 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

The Portlaoise Family Resource Centre will offer a new online support and initial contact point forum for Laois people who are experiencing problem gambling from mid September.

In addition, The Portlaoise Family Resource Centre will also host an online information session for families and loved ones of people experiencing problem gambling. Those interested will be able to register in advance.

If you or someone you know are experiencing issues related to Problem Gambling, we urge you to reach out for more information.

For confidential and non-judgemental support, please reach out to The Portlaoise Family Resource Centre on
Landline: 057 8686 151
Mobile: 0873488062
Email: gamblingawareness@portlaoisefrc.ie

