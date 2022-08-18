Search

18 Aug 2022

4,077 burglaries recorded in Laois in the past decade

New figures reveal shocking extent of burglaries in Louth

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

18 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Figures released by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee show the number of burglaries in Laois has declined dramatically in the past decade. 

A factor in that decline in more recent years may have been the Covid lockdown, as burglars would have been deterred because people were at home for much of 2020 and 2021. However, it appears the Garda’s anti burglary Operation Thor, which was launched when burglaries were just past their peak in Laois, also played a major role in disrupting burglaries. 

In total there were 4,077 burglaries in the last decade in Laois. Of these 597 were committed in 2012.  Up to July 13 of this year, Laois Garda had responded to 95 burglary call outs. In 2021 there were 146 and in 2020 there were 132. 

Prior to the Covid pandemic the figures are higher at 234 for 2019 and 287 in 2018. The worst year for burglaries and break ins in Laois in the past decade was 2014, when some 667 call outs were recorded. 

The figures were released to Deputy Peadar Tóibín, who had asked the Minister for Justice the number of times that gardaí were called to the scene of a burglary and break-in in each county in the State in each of the past ten years and to date in 2022. 

Minister McEntee said Gardai had launched Operation Thor in November 2015. It  was designed to tackle burglaries and associated criminal activities, which often increase in the darker winter months, through targeted enforcement and crime prevention activity and information.

Explaining that the annual operation was very successful, Minister McEntee said: “ In 2015, there were in excess of 18,800 residential burglaries reported. By contrast, in 2021 there were just over 6,000 residential burglaries reported, a reduction of over 66% or approximately 13,000 fewer residential burglaries.”

Laois Public Accounts Committee Chair calls for publication of report on planning authority

">

Laois Public Accounts Committee Chair calls for publication of report on planning authority

She said: “While the COVID-19 pandemic was clearly a factor in some of this reduction, with people more likely to be present in their homes throughout the day, there has been a marked and consistent downward trend in such offences since the introduction of this Garda focus through Operation Thor."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media