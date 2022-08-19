Warning over thefts from vehicles after incidents on Laois Carlow border

Gardai are reminding motorists to lock up their unattended vehicles after a number of thefts in Graiguecullen on the Carlow Laois border.
The public is being warned not to leave valuables in vehicles. It follows reported thefts from vehicles in the area in recent days.
Gardai from Carlow took to social media to illustrate the potential gain thieves can make by checking car doors.
