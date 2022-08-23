Laois council announces Electric Picnic road closures and diversions

Laois County Council has announced details of road closures for the Electric Picnic music festival.

The temporary road closures and diversions will be in place from noon on Thursday, September 1 and continue until 3pm on Monday, September 5.

The council stated that: “This closure is necessary to facilitate the traffic management plan for the Electric Picnic Festival at Stradbally Hall.”

The following alternative routes are available:

Traffic travelling from Ballyroan to Money Cross along the R427:

Turn left at Money Cross onto the R426. Follow this road past Sheffield Cross. Continue on this road until you reach the roundabout with the N80 at Broomfield Cross Roads. Turn right at the roundabout onto the N80. Continue travelling east along this road until you reach Stradbally.

Alternatively, turn right at Money Cross and follow R426 into Timahoe. Take the first left in Timahoe and follow the local primary road (L-3838) into Stradbally.

Traffic travelling from Timahoe (R426):

Turn right at the cross roads in Timahoe up the school road. Drive in a north easterly direction along the local primary road (L-3838) until you reach Stradbally.

Laois county council said local access will be maintained and appropriate signage will be in place to divert traffic along the alternative route.

Details of the traffic plan are available at www.laois.ie