Search

23 Aug 2022

Laois council announces Electric Picnic road closures and diversions

How to get to Electric Picnic? Full traffic plan and routes for those heading to Electric Picnic 2019

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

23 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has announced details of road closures for the Electric Picnic music festival. 

The temporary road closures and diversions will be in place from noon on Thursday, September 1 and continue until 3pm on Monday, September 5. 

The council stated that: “This closure is necessary to facilitate the traffic management plan for the Electric Picnic Festival at Stradbally Hall.”  

The following alternative routes are available: 

Traffic travelling from Ballyroan to Money Cross along the R427:

Turn left at Money Cross onto the R426. Follow this road past Sheffield Cross. Continue on this road until you reach the roundabout with the N80 at Broomfield Cross Roads. Turn right at the roundabout onto the N80. Continue travelling east along this road until you reach Stradbally.

Alternatively, turn right at Money Cross and follow R426 into Timahoe.  Take the first left in Timahoe and follow the local primary road (L-3838) into Stradbally.

Laois favourites Pogueology return to Salty Dog at Electric Picnic

">

Laois favourites Pogueology return to Salty Dog at Electric Picnic

Traffic travelling from Timahoe (R426):

Turn right at the cross roads in Timahoe up the school road. Drive in a north easterly direction along the local primary road (L-3838) until you reach Stradbally.

Laois county council said local access will be maintained and appropriate signage will be in place to divert traffic along the alternative route.

Details of the traffic plan are available at www.laois.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media