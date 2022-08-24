Take the plunge into music in Laois

Children who want to take a up a new challenge in the world of music are invited to an open evening in Portlaoise hosted by the Laois School of Music and Music Generation Laois.

Tutors from both Music Generation Laois and Laois School of Music will be on hand to guide families on the huge variety of music lessons on offer, with lots of musical instruments on-site for everyone to try out.

Laois School of Music offer lessons in voice/singing, piano, keyboard, violin, cello, saxophone, flute, clarinet, kindermusic (for children ages 3-7), guitar, drums and recorder. There are also a range of ensembles for young musicians to participate in, including the Laois School of Music Junior Orchestra.

Laois School of Music provides Leaving Cert Music classes for students who wish to take Leaving Cert music outside of school. Adult students are very welcome, Laois School of Music currently have many adult students attending classes.

Music Generation Laois provide group lessons in brass, bodhrán, handpan, harp, uilleann pipes, tin whistle, concertina, traditional flute, keyboard, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, ukulele, drum kit, double bass and The Music Box - a performance music programme for children and young people with special needs.

Performance opportunities are available by joining Music Generation Laois' Harp Ensembles, Trad Orchestra, Junior and Intermediate Trad Groups and rock and pop bands.

Music Generation Laois have a large instrument bank, and instruments are available for hire, to both Laois School of Music and Music Generation Laois students.

Music Generation Laois and Laois School of Music temporarily operate out of Dunamase College's premises on Tower Hill. Laois Music Centre on Church Avenue, Portlaoise where both programmes are permanently based, is under renovation and all music classes will relocate back to Laois Music Centre in October 2022.

The open evening takes place in the Dunamase College’s Campus on Tower Hill, Portlaoise on Wednesday, August 31 from 6pm-8pm (Eircode R32 RR84).

Contact Laois School of Music/ Music Generation Laois for further information on 057 8681782 or see www.musicgenerationlaois.ie