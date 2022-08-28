Search

28 Aug 2022

In Pictures: Garden Day in Laois community a resounding success in the sun

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

The Borris-in-Ossory Innovation Centre team would like to thank all who helped to make our Garden Party in August which they say was a resounding success.

More details about the event on Sunday, August 14 below picture. Tap next to see more pictures taken on the day.

Without our generous sponsors & our very talented local Musicians we could not have succeeded in bringing the Community together in this way.

You have made a massive contribution to the success of this event, and to the future development of the Gardens.
Auction & Raffle Prizes Donated by:
Billy Dollard
Tim Keenan
Laois Angling Centre
Drennan's Butchers
Bernie's Super Valu, Roscrea.
Young Oil, Roscrea
Doherty Hardware, Roscrea
Shaws, Roscrea
Hennessy's Pharmacy, Roscrea
Services on the Day:
CJ Sheeran,Mountrath for the Stage
James & Ciara Kelly's Bar
Jenny Moylan, FacePainting & Cakes
Mary Sheeran, The Shop
David Kruse, Tea & Coffee Stand
Food & Refreshments donated by:
Inver Service Station
Daly's Diner
Daybreak
Mulrooney's Gala, Roscrea
Music by:
Noel Sheridan, Jimmy Quinlan & Outa Diesel.
Joe Cusack
Martin Delaney Snr.
Lawrence Campion
The Scott Family - Maeve, Ellen & Laura
Laura McGaraghan

Thanks were also extended to all who helped to get the gardens ready & the tidy up afterwards.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media