In Pictures: Garden Day in Laois community a resounding success in the sun

The Borris-in-Ossory Innovation Centre team would like to thank all who helped to make our Garden Party in August which they say was a resounding success.
More details about the event on Sunday, August 14 below picture. Tap next to see more pictures taken on the day.
Without our generous sponsors & our very talented local Musicians we could not have succeeded in bringing the Community together in this way.
You have made a massive contribution to the success of this event, and to the future development of the Gardens.
Auction & Raffle Prizes Donated by:
Billy Dollard
Tim Keenan
Laois Angling Centre
Drennan's Butchers
Bernie's Super Valu, Roscrea.
Young Oil, Roscrea
Doherty Hardware, Roscrea
Shaws, Roscrea
Hennessy's Pharmacy, Roscrea
Services on the Day:
CJ Sheeran,Mountrath for the Stage
James & Ciara Kelly's Bar
Jenny Moylan, FacePainting & Cakes
Mary Sheeran, The Shop
David Kruse, Tea & Coffee Stand
Food & Refreshments donated by:
Inver Service Station
Daly's Diner
Daybreak
Mulrooney's Gala, Roscrea
Music by:
Noel Sheridan, Jimmy Quinlan & Outa Diesel.
Joe Cusack
Martin Delaney Snr.
Lawrence Campion
The Scott Family - Maeve, Ellen & Laura
Laura McGaraghan
Thanks were also extended to all who helped to get the gardens ready & the tidy up afterwards.
