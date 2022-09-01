Laois Gardai are looking for the owner of some lost cash

Pic Credit Laois Offaly Gardai
Borris-in-Ossory Gardai are trying to reunite some with their lost money.
Gardai found the cash while on foot patrol on Main Street in Borris-in-Ossory on Wednesday.
They are asking the owner to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.