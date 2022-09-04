Search

04 Sept 2022

Heywood Community School exam students rewarded for their hard work

Heywood Community School exam students rewarded for their hard work

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

04 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

A total of 123 students of Heywood Community School received their Leaving Cert results on Friday. 

The staff, students and parents were very pleased with this year’s Leaving Cert results. Principal Philip Bowe felt that the Heywood tradition of hard work and dedication among staff and students had paid off once again. 

Over 20 students received well over 500 points, with one student achieving over 600 points, with all students surpassing expectations and achieving sufficient results to have a very good chance of securing places in their chosen third level courses.

With students getting their results online for the third year in succession, it was strange for school management not to have students coming into the school to receive results.

The school reported a substantial number of students taking the higher level paper in Mathematics, encouraged by the bonus of 25 points on offer for all grades. 

Mr Bowe and Deputy Principal Ms Mary Harrington and Mr Peter Malone all believe that the extra 25 points will once again benefit students applying for courses in technology, computer science and Engineering. 

Similarly, Mr Bowe was of the opinion that taking Transition Year was a contributing factor to success for many students, and that the adjustments made to Leaving Certificate papers as a result of Covid 19 also contributed to the very good results in the school.

Students did very well in all subjects both, academic and practical. Results in Irish and the modern languages reflected the percentages allotted to the oral examinations, particularly Irish which awards 40% for the oral. 

Mr Bowe stressed that all students realising their potential and being content with their results was the most important factor for the school. However, there is real concern for students that they may not be able to get accommodation near their chosen college. 

There is some uncertainty and anxiety also around the prospect of points for certain courses going up as a result of Grade Inflation over the last few years of predicted and accredited grades.

Mr Bowe wished to thank parents for their support of the school and the teachers and the SNA staff for their hard work and commitment. He said the rewards were to be seen in the results today. He congratulated all H.C.S. students and wished them well in their courses, work and careers and advised them to look after one another during the celebrations.

