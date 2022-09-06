Electric Picnic lost and found to open in Stradbally

Electric Picnic attendees who lost property can check the St Vincent de Paul shop in Stradbally from today.
The shop has lost items including phones, wallets and passports belonging to festival goers.
The lost and found will be open between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.
People are being advised to phone the shop before travelling. The number to contact is 085 8705635 call or text.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.