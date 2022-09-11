Housing for All has delivered for Laois in last year claims housing Minister

Minister Darragh O'Brien recently visited building sites in Laois with Laois County Council staff and public represntatives.
The Government's Housing for All plan is working for Laois in the past year according the the housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.
A statement from his Department said a range of measures delivered in plan’s first year, including investment in social housing; measures aimed at addressing viability and activating the delivery of new homes; additional supports for renters; measures to enhance construction sector; planning and land management reforms; Measures aimed at bringing vacant and derelict homes back into use also introduced.
It said that one year on from its introduction, the Government has marked the first 12 months of the Government’s ambitious Housing for All plan, citing the progress made in delivering housing for Laois.
The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has visited Laois during the past 12 months to inspect projects under construction. He commented a year into delivery.
“When we launched Housing for All our aim was that everyone should have access to a home to purchase or rent at an affordable price, built to a high standard and in the right place. We backed that with a guaranteed over €4 billion a year in housing investment and a series of actions to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030, including 90,000 social homes and 54,000 affordable homes. While there’s a lot of work still to do, we can see already, after the first 12 months that the plan is working in Laois and across the country,” he said in a statment.
His Department outlined measures and impacts in Laois arising from Housing for All are:
The Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke TD, commenting on the role of local authorities in delivering housing in Laois.
“Laois County Council is playing a central role in delivering housing in the county. Over the past 12 months the Government has provided resources and funding to the council to help it deliver for people in Laois. I’ve recently issued guidelines to Laois County Council on the making of their county development plan to ensure it takes into account projected housing need so that sufficient new homes can be built in key areas of housing demand. We have also streamlined the processes for the procurement of social housing,” he said.
The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, commented on progress made in putting sustainability at the heart of housing.
“Compact growth has to be at the heart of housing provision and planning. Higher population densities will have upshots such as minimal transport demand and shorter travel distances. Since Housing for All was launched, we have made progress in developing legislation to introduce Land Value Sharing and a new concept, Urban Development Zones. These are key reforms in land management and planning, which will result in compact growth and curbs on land speculation,” he said.
