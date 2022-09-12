Laois Offaly Gardaí investigate quad theft

Vehicle stolen
Gardai have launched an investigation after a distinctive quad was stolen in Offaly.
Birr Gardai are investigating the theft of the quad pictured above which was stolen from the Killyon area on Friday morning, September 9, between 2am and 2.30am.
The quad is a CF Moto cforce 625.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69700.
