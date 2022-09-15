Search

15 Sept 2022

St Fergal's pay tribute to Sean Conroy

15 Sept 2022

August 31 was a bittersweet day for St Fergal’s College as they bid farewell to Mr Seán Conroy following his decision to retire as Deputy Principal, the role he has held for the last 15 years.

Seán replaced Deputy Principal, Tom Daly, in 2007 and since joining St. Fergal’s College, his contribution to the school has been of great significance. The impact Sean had on the school has been incredible, not only in the geography classroom but also in many other areas of school life. 

From a teaching perspective, Sean, as chair of the ICT committee, embraced the progression into 21st Century teaching and learning, as he oversaw the various changes to ICT that the Education system has encountered over the last number of years - most notably the school’s approach to Digital Teaching and Learning which was so central during the school closures due to COVID-19 and allowed the school to provide the best Education possible to the students during a very difficult time.

One cannot reminisce on Seán’s time in St. Fergal’s without mentioning his contribution to extra-curricular activities, namely the Junior And Senior Hurling Teams. Seán was so willing to give up his time at lunches and after school to train numerous teams, many of which saw great success at both Leinster and All-Ireland Level, the most recent being the Junior Leinster Team who emerged victorious at the end of last year. There’s no doubt that this success will remain close to Seán’s heart, as it ensured that he ended his 40 years of teaching on a high.

Seán will be genuinely missed in St. Fergal’s College as will his presence on the Durrow to Rathdowney road as he endured many weather conditions to cycle to school.

Seán, we say thank you so much for everything you have done for our school and we wish you a long and happy retirement with your family, much of which we are sure will be spent enjoying the great outdoors. 

Go raibh míle maith agat agus go n-éirí leat!

