IN PICTURES: Can you spot yourself at Ploughing 2022 Day 2?

Crowds have descended on Ratheniska, Co Laois for day two of the National Ploughing Championships, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the annual event until its conclusion tomorrow (Thursday September 21).
Click 'Next' to see if you can spot yourself in the crowds! Pictures by Mary McFadden and Tom Byrne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.