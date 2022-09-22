Get revs up for little Laois girl who has extremely rare illness

Farmers, truckers and others who own lorries or tractors are being invited to get involved in a fundraiser in Portlaoise to help make sure a little Laois girl who has a very rare condition gets the vital help she needs.

Madison(Maddie) Gee was born to parents Gordon and Gemma Gee, from Durrow in June 2020.

Upon arriving home from hospital, Maddie started having seizures, and after several tests in both Portlaoise and Temple Street hospitals, it was discovered that Maddie was born with a very rare genetic neurological disorder, known as GNA01.

There is less than 300 children in the world diagnosed with this condition. Maddie is only one of three children in Ireland with this condition.

There are four parts to Maddie’s condition: epilepsy, movement disorder, low muscle tone and developmental delay. This leaves Maddie unable to sit up on her own or perform basic motor functions.

She is on a wide range of medications and is now peg fed.

Maddie has now turned two, and with her continued growth and lack of mobility it has made life just that more difficult.

Aside from her parents, Maddie receives excellent care in her creche, and from her Jack and Jill nurse.

That is why Gordon and Gemma would love some of these funds from this fundraiser to go to the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Maddie loves being around people and adores going to creche, where she can be around other kids. She likes the films Moana and Encanto and she loves to be entertained. She has an infectious laugh and smile.

Maddie’s parents want her to live the best life she can, but needs everyone’s support to help achieve this.

As Maddie continues to grow, she will need more and more specialist equipment just to help her sit and to have some sort of mobility.

This is one of the main and fundamental aims that this fundraiser hopes to help Gordon and Gemma with, so that they can continue to care and love for Maddie, without the worry of these continuing costs hampering that in any way.

Arthur and Michelle Harvey are hosting a facebook event and GoFundMe page for the fundraiser. It says they would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who donates to this cause.

The Tractor and Truck run takes place on Sunday, October 2 starting from Portlaoise Rugby Club R32 YY89. Registration from 11am. Run starts at 1pm sharp. Entry Fee €20. Kids Tractor run at 12.30pm. Entry Fee €2

Funds raised will be split 75% for Maddie & 25% for Jack & Jill. Donations can be made on gofundme by searching Motor for Maddie.