LAOIS MOTORING: Electric dream - the Porsche Taycan

Renowned performance car manufacturer Porsche offer an EV, but no ordinary EV it is a true Porsche with driver appeal and performance with a capital P and its called Taycan.

Interestingly Porsche also believe the internal combustion engine will not die and they are investing billions in researching Synthetic fuels to power ICE’s and replace petrol and diesel. They already power a race series on these fuels and they believe these synthetic fuels are going to power our internal combustion engines in the near future.

I digress so back to the Taycan EV.

I had the opportunity to sample the Taycan 4S on some challenging roads in the Black Forest around Baden Baden in Germany and I can tell you this in a most impressive EV.

The Taycan is available as a four door saloon or 5 door Cross Tourismo with four seats.

The Porsche name has always been synonymous with luxury performance cars, and a heritage rich in motor racing history and the Taycan aims to continue that tradition even as an EV.

In typical Porsche fashion they invested billions of euro in research and development of the Taycan. The aim was to produce an electric GT sports car that retains that Porsche Sports car DNA. They have succeeded!

The Taycan 4S has a lithium -ion battery between the two axles and an electric motor driving each axle. With air suspension, four wheel steering and a rear mounted two-speed gearbox the set up is designed to deliver real driver satisfaction and blistering performance. Porsche claim a range of between 320km and 466 km depending on driving conditions., which is accurate as I achieved close to 436 km over my road test.

Using a unique 800volt electrical architecture. This set up allows for much faster charging than lower voltage systems and much greater performance.

The Taycan 4S delivers 530 PS. The Turbo delivers 680PS and the Turbo S a massive 761 PS with launch control and overboost.

Has it got kerb appeal?

I really like the style, there are overtures to the shape of both the 911 and the Panamera. Sitting on massive 21 inch wheels the Taycan certainly turns heads, its a cracking looking car with real presence on the road.

How about the interior?

Slip inside and the owner of a current Panamera or 911 will not feel unfamiliar with the controls. Everything is digital of course with even the controls in the centre console set in a portrait screen with haptic touch to the screen “buttons” Very nice!

The interior of the 4S I drove had the optional “non leather” (read eco friendly) package which costs over €3,000 extra and frankly I felt looked a bit underwhelming in such a luxury and expensive car.

So is it good to drive?

Road testing the Taycan 4S I was left with two overriding lasting impressions. It feels very much a true Porsche and its very very quick!

It is a car with true Porsche DNA despite some of the vices that come with all EV’s in particular huge weight.

Its super silent, the brakes are incredible and it handles extremely well though you do feel that aforementioned massive 2.3 tonne weight at times.

My verdict

Prices start at €110,135 for the 4S, €152,545 for the Turbo and €181,211 for the Turbo S and that is before you start to add a wallet busting host of tempting options!

The Porsche Taycan is King of the electric cars! In my opinion Porsche have created the wolds most desirable high performance electric car! If you want one however join the queue.