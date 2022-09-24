IN PICTURES 'Pride of the Town' Portlaoise GAA man Zach Tuohy wins Aussie Rules Grand Final

Proud Portlaoise man Zach Tuohy made sure the sporting world in Australia knew where it all begin as he celebrated on the field in Melbourne where he reached the promised land of the country's biggest sport on Saturday.

Tuohy was part of a Geelong Cats side that enjoyed a massive win over the Sydney Swans in the Grand Final at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG).

It was a dream come true for the Beladd man in his adopted sport. During the celebrations at the end of the game, Zach got his hands on two flags - one proclaiming a Portlaoise slogan, Come on the Town while a second bore the Portlaoise GAA crest against the backdrop the famous green and white club colours.

Apart from enjoying a historic win Zach was one of the history makers on the day as it was his 250th game in Aussie Rules since he was spotted as a young star of GAA by the Carlton club back in 2009.

In the early years of his career in Australia, Zach continued to come back to Ireland to play for Portlaoise with whom won a number of Laois Gaelic Football Senior County Finals.

Portlaoise GAA congatulated Zach on his achievement in Australia.

"Words can't describe how proud we are of Zach and the Geelong Cats who just beat the Sydney Swans in the AFL Grand Final 133 (20 13) to 52 (8 4). To see one of our own do it on the biggest world stage is unbelievable.

"He's definitely the Pride Of The Town," said the Club.

Zach celebrated on the field with his team mates including Kerry man Mark O'Connor. They are just the second and third former GAA players to win the Grand Final.

There is sure to be some celebration back home in Ireland as Zach is due back home in October with his wife Rebecca and children. They also joined him to celebrate on the hallowed MCG turf.

Zach married Rebacca in August and the couple have a wedding celebration reception planned back home next monthwith Zach's parents Noel and Marie and family.

Portlaoise GAA are sure to be planning their own sporting celebration for their player also on this huge achievement.

Zach, now aged 32, currently has the second highest number of games played by any Irish player in the history of the Australian Football League, second only to Jim Stynes.

He said in the run up to the final that he still aims to play Gaelic Football again before he hangs up his sporting boots.

Apart from the 100,000 plus fans in the stadium millions watched the game in Australia and around the world. They saw Zach and his team mates who are part of one of the oldest clubs in the competition added the 10th cup of its history to its coffers in commanding style.

The Grand Final was back at the MCG for the first time since 2019, with Robbie Williams the pre-game star.

The Swans had entered the game on a nine-match winning streak after last week's one-point thriller against Collingwood, but that proved to be their limit as they were outplayed by the season's best side.

There were only cheers for Geelong, though, as the Cats cruised to the premiership, a success many years in the making.